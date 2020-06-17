Liberia: Joint Chambers Leaks

17 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The Joint Chambers of the Liberian Legislature has over the past time been leaking, with lawmakers here having hastily passed a recast budget in which an official from the Executive says there is no money allocated for the renovation of any public building.

The Joints Chambers is where the President of the Republic of Liberia goes every year to give an Annual Message to the Legislature. Speaking in session Tuesday, 16 June, Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan informed the House of Representatives that there is no money in the budget for the renovation of any public building.

According to Minister Nyenepan, the only money available is intended for roads. Minister Nyenpan however asks members of the House of Representatives to go into their budget to get their building renovated because there is no money available for this fiscal year to fund renovation of buildings.

The budget for the fiscal year comes to an end at the end of June. Nyenpan's statement Tuesday was in response to Bomi County Electoral District #1 Representative Edwin M. Snown, who was seeking an answer to what the Ministry of Public Works is doing about the leakage at the Capitol.

The Minister of Public of Works had appeared before the House of Representatives to give an update on all roads that have been constructed based on budgetary appropriations in the two fiscal years with emphasis on roads in southeastern Liberia.

This is not the first time the Capitol has leaked. In most rainy seasons, both Houses of the Legislature usually put tubs and buckets in positions that are leaking to stop water from running all over the building.

Both chambers of the Legislature are said to be leaking up to present, causing lawmakers to move their sessions to the newly Chinese constructed Legislative annex. Due to the coronavirus, the House of Representatives has been conducting its regular session in the joint chambers to observe social distancing and observe health protocols.

But most lawmakers have raised concerns about their safety because with the present condition of the Joint Chambers, it could fall and many persons could get wounded.

