Lesotho: CFL Holds Online Tournaments

17 June 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

Chess Federation of Lesotho (CFL) on Friday kicked off its debut online tournament.

The tournament which ends this afternoon is in response to the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) call for national federations to promote online chess competitions amid the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The tournament is dubbed Lesotho Checkmate Coronavirus.

Tournament coordinator Naleli McPherson said the tournament is only for local players.

She said the competitions are meant to keep players active during the Covid-19 induced break when all sporting activities have been suspended to curb the spread of Covid-19.

McPherson said the competitions are not FIDE rated but the participants stand a chance to enter FIDE's prizes draw for global chess players who have been competing in different online chess competitions across the globe.

- Advertisement -

"We are using online ratings which have nothing to do with athletes' FIDE profiles," McPherson said.

"However, participants stand a chance of being included in the draw for prizes that will be awarded by FIDE to players who have been playing different online competitions."

Other prizes include souvenirs, tickets to chess workshops, and mini-matches with grandmasters.

McPherson said the players would see the reward of engaging in online tournaments once the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with M150 while the best female player will pocket M50.

Entry is free but McPherson is worried that some players may fail to raise enough money to pay for internet.

Last month FIDE said the online tournaments were targeting all chess players globally regardless of their ages, nationalities or rankings.

Share

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.