Sudan: First Group of Sudanese Stranded in Kuwait Arrives Country

Khartoum — The first evacuation flights for the 450 Sudanese violators of the law of residence in the State of Kuwait, arrived in Khartoum airport.

An official source at Khartoum Airport indicated to SUNA the completion of all arrangements in Sudan to receive the stranded whom will arrive via three flights after applying the required health procedures upon their departure from Kuwait International Airport, with the presence of both the competent security and health authorities from the Kuwaiti side.

He pointed out that, due to their quarantine in Kuwait, they will be treated like Sudanese students who have returned from the Chinese city of Ohan, Where they will leave after passing the initial health examination.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement that all the procedures were taken in full cooperation between the Kuwaiti authorities and members of the Sudan's embassy, who in turn coordinated with all the competent authorities for the return of the Sudanese who violated the residence law to the country.

The Ministry added that all the returnees underwent a medical examination at Kuwait Airport and were given a medical certificate from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, stating that they were safe from the new corona virus.

The Sudan's Embassy in Kuwait has extended gratitude to the brotherly government and people of Kuwait for the untiring efforts that were exerted in the file of deporting the Sudanese from the violators of residency, starting from their entry to the shelters on the 1st of April and until the authorization of the first flight to Khartoum Airport.

It is worth noting that the first evacuation trip of Sudanese citizens stranded abroad were via the Royal Jordanian Airlines on June 14th, in cooperation and coordination with the Sudanese embassy in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.