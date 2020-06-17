Sudan: First Group of Sudanese Stranded in Kuwait Arrives Country

16 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The first evacuation flights for the 450 Sudanese violators of the law of residence in the State of Kuwait, arrived in Khartoum airport.

An official source at Khartoum Airport indicated to SUNA the completion of all arrangements in Sudan to receive the stranded whom will arrive via three flights after applying the required health procedures upon their departure from Kuwait International Airport, with the presence of both the competent security and health authorities from the Kuwaiti side.

He pointed out that, due to their quarantine in Kuwait, they will be treated like Sudanese students who have returned from the Chinese city of Ohan, Where they will leave after passing the initial health examination.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement that all the procedures were taken in full cooperation between the Kuwaiti authorities and members of the Sudan's embassy, who in turn coordinated with all the competent authorities for the return of the Sudanese who violated the residence law to the country.

The Ministry added that all the returnees underwent a medical examination at Kuwait Airport and were given a medical certificate from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, stating that they were safe from the new corona virus.

The Sudan's Embassy in Kuwait has extended gratitude to the brotherly government and people of Kuwait for the untiring efforts that were exerted in the file of deporting the Sudanese from the violators of residency, starting from their entry to the shelters on the 1st of April and until the authorization of the first flight to Khartoum Airport.

It is worth noting that the first evacuation trip of Sudanese citizens stranded abroad were via the Royal Jordanian Airlines on June 14th, in cooperation and coordination with the Sudanese embassy in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.