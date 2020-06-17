Sudan: Al-Degair Renews Sudan Congress Party Support to Juba Peace Talks

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Congress Party, Engineer, Omar Al-Deger has reiterated his party's support to ongoing peace process, in Juba, with the Revolutionary Front , expressing hope it will lead to just , sustainable and comprehensive peace in the country.

Al-Degair interviewed by SUNA, Monday, affirmed the serious desire to reach an agreement in the remaining issues including the security arrangements, system of government, distribution of wealth and power sharing in transitional authority.

He called on all parties make a breakthrough in the negotiation track with Sudan's People's led by Comrade, Al-Hilo and Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdul Wahid Nur.

On the obstacles hindering achieving progress with Al-Hilo group, -Degair attributed the reason to the issue of the religion and the state, pointing out that his party's vision represented in the establishment of the citizenship state which based on quality irrespective to the religious affiliations.

With regard to the security arrangements, he insisted that the agreement should lead to establishment of one national army enjoys professionalism and expresses Sudan plurality diversity.