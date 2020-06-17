Sudan: Negotiating Delegations Discuss Remaining Issues in Security Arrangements

Khartoum — The government delegation for security arrangements headed by Lieutenant General Khaled Abdeen Al-Shami, head of the Security Committee, and the delegation of armed struggle movements, the Darfur track , today, continued their negotiation session at the Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum and the Crown Hotel in Juba, via video conference.

The two sides discussed a number of the remaining issues from the security arrangements file in preparation for reaching an agreement on them before the date set by the mediation to sign the final peace agreement.