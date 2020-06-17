Sudan: First Flight of Stranded Sudanese Leaves Kuwait

15 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The first flight of the Sudanese evacuated from the State of Kuwait left, Tuesday morning to Khartoum after the completion of all arrangements to receive them in the country.

The Foreign Ministry outlined that all the departure procedures completed in Kuwait International Airport in the presence of the Kuwait health and security authorities and the Sudanese Charge D' Affaires in Kuwait.

"All the procedures were carried out in full cooperation between the Kuwaiti authorities and the embassy which coordinated with all the concerned circles to return the stranded home" the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry added that all the stranded were tested at Kuwait Airport and were given a medical certificate from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health stating their safety from the new Corona virus

The ministry said Sudan embassy in Kuwait thanked the great efforts being exerted by the government and people of Kuwait concerning the file of the transportation of the stranded.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.