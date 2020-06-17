Sudan: First Flight of Stranded Sudanese Leaves Kuwait

Khartoum — The first flight of the Sudanese evacuated from the State of Kuwait left, Tuesday morning to Khartoum after the completion of all arrangements to receive them in the country.

The Foreign Ministry outlined that all the departure procedures completed in Kuwait International Airport in the presence of the Kuwait health and security authorities and the Sudanese Charge D' Affaires in Kuwait.

"All the procedures were carried out in full cooperation between the Kuwaiti authorities and the embassy which coordinated with all the concerned circles to return the stranded home" the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry added that all the stranded were tested at Kuwait Airport and were given a medical certificate from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health stating their safety from the new Corona virus

The ministry said Sudan embassy in Kuwait thanked the great efforts being exerted by the government and people of Kuwait concerning the file of the transportation of the stranded.