Liberia: Please Take Me to Hospital

15 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

A homeless sickman in the heart of Monrovia is appealing to Indian Consul General to Liberia Shri Upjit Singh Sachdeva to take him to hospital for medication. Forty-five years old Alhaji Konlakon is living rotten with maggotts pouring from his legs at the Pennoh Building on Center Street, Monrovia. He sleeps outdoors right infront of the building.

Konlakon laments that he does not sleep at night because of severe pain, coupled with rain and cold, adding that due to the current health challenge, he has lost weight. But he insists that he does not want to die in the street and hopes that Mr. Jeety would quickly come to his rescue.

As a direct result of the man' physical condition, Indian Consul General to Liberia Shri Upjit Singh Sachdeva has promised to transfer Konlakon from the Pennoh Building to a refferal hospital for medication.

Mr. Sachdeva warns him not to return to the street after he shall has received medication and subsequetly discharged from hospital. Konlakon, whose two legs are coverred in a large cartoon to avoid flies from attacking his sores that continue to leak with maggots, promises not to return to the street after his recovery.

The India Consul General has been involved in distribution of hot meals to less fortunate Liberians from various communities in Monrovia, including hospitals and prison centers ease challenges associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

