Tanzania: Magufuli Picks Nomination Form

17 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DR John Magufuli has picked presidential nomination form under CCM in Dodoma this morning, in a bid for re-election.

In a lively televised event, the incumbent President who is also the CCM National Chairman was handed the forms by the party's Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally.

Speaking after collecting the forms, Dr Magufuli told journalists that he intends to visit all the regions to solicit sponsorship and return the documents before the deadline.

In order to be eligible in CCM primaries, he will require signatures from not less than 250 Party cadres.

