Tanzania Deploys 2,303 Peacekeepers Globally

TANZANIA has deployed a total of 2,303 peacekeepers in various United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions around the world.

Addressing the 11th National Assembly before dissolving it in Dodoma, President John Pombe Magufuli said the country had dispatched the soldiers to various countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Central African Republic (CAR), Lebanon and South Sudan.

"The soldiers' presence in the war-torn countries is a clear testimony of how committed Tanzania is promoting international peace and security," further said Dr Magufuli.

The President's assertion comes few days after Tanzania shone in the Global Peace Index 2020 (GPI).

The global findings released by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) ranked the country first in East Africa and seventh in the continent for demonstrating peace and security.

Tanzania climbed six places after having posted an overall score of 1.85points to claim the 52nd slot globally.

The GPI's 14th edition which ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness indicates Africa posted a regional average score of 2.264 points.

The GPI covers 99.7 per cent of the world's population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, and measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarisation.

In addition to presenting the findings from the 2020 GPI, this year's report includes an analysis of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on peace, including Positive Peace: the attitudes, institutions and structures that create and sustain peaceful societies.

It examines how the impact of the pandemic, and in particular its economic consequences will increase the risk of severe deteriorations in positive peace over the next few years, and also examines which countries are best placed to recover from the shock.