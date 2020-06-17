Tanzania: Parliament Committee Lauds House for Professional Work in Dr Magufuli Reign

17 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

CHAIRPERSONS of the Parliamentary Committee have expressed their satisfaction on the way the National Assembly has been performing its duties in the past four and half years.

They said its Members of Parliament (MPs) have played a great role in fulfilling their duties, which include making laws, supervising the government and ensuring various development projects are implemented in the community to improve lives of the citizens.

Reached for a comment, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Account Committees (PAC), Ms Naghenjwa Kaboyoka lauded the strong relationship they showed as a team towards achieving the country's goals.

She told the 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview that all MPs stood together as one with the leaders of the parliamentary committees.

"As leaders of the committees, we united together by putting aside our political parties' interests, and we served the public with one goal," she said.

She said it was easy for many committees to perform well their duties professionally in a pool of different experts of suppliers, accountants and many others.

The chairperson added any issue that came up during her tenure was addressed amicably by the committees in consultations as a teamwork.

She cited some as shortage of fund in some ministries, which hindered the implementation of some projects on time.

Expounding on the challenges that her committee met, Ms Kaboyoka said Lugumi scandal really troubled her and the team.

"This was one of the big problems, but we thank God everything went well," she noted.

