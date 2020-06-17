Tanzania: JPM Touts Existing Peace and Security

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has credited political parties, parliament, security organs and Tanzanians for maintaining peace and security.

Dr Magufuli lauded security organs, in particular, for fighting crimes steadfastly as the country strives to achieve sustainable economic development.

Addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, President Magufuli touted various achievements recorded during his first five years, among them; honouring and preserving the Zanzibar Revolution of 1964.

"Our country has remained an Island of defence, peace and security," he said in his address yesterday, reciting achievements made by security organs in curbing the wave of violence that emerged during the early days of his administration.

Fatal attacks against villagers and police officers were occasionally reported in some parts of Coastal Region (Kibiti and Rufiji), Tanga (Amboni) and Dar es Salaam.

Speaking when dissolving the eleventh parliament, president Magufuli thanked the general public for backing up the government's efforts in restoring peace and security in the country.

"Our security organs have done a great job to stop such violence and maintain peace and security," he emphasized.

According to Global Peace Index 2020 (GPI) published this week, Tanzania climbed six places to claim the most peaceful country slot within the East African Community (EAC).

Tanzania posted an overall score of 1.85 points to become the seventh and 52nd most peaceful country in Africa and in the world respectively.

Dr Magufuli also said that his administration promised to aggressively fight corruption and went on to establish a special economic, corruption and organised crime court.

He said the anti-corruption crusade has seen 407 cases registered in the court, of which 385 have been attended.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) listed 2256 cases in which 1626 cases have been ruled out with the government winning 1,013 cases.

President Magufuli noted that over the past five years, the PCCB has managed to save 273.38bn/-, including recovering farmers' monies.

The corruption watchdog also recovered 899m/-, 1.191million US dollars, 4.301million Euros, eight houses worth 11.6bn/-, five vehicles worth 126m/- and five plots that had been illegally obtained.

"We have managed to retrieve government properties that were illegally occupied by individuals and private institutions. These include houses and 98 structures such as Mbeya hotel and 23 farms," he said, listing other properties as 253 plots, 69 warehouses, three companies and 52.7bn/- worth properties.

He also lauded the Drug and Control Enforcement Authority (DCEA) for its undisputed works to break the network of illicit drug traffickers that made the country win accolades from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC).

A total of 97.9 tonnes of marijuana, 85.84 tonnes of khats, 567.9 kilogrammes of heroin and 23.3 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized and destroyed by the authority in the past five years.

"About 37,104 suspects of drug trafficking and abuse were arrested in the country," he explained.

On public service management, Dr Magufuli stated that a total of 32,555 were held accountable for various offences.

They include 15,508 government officers, who were fired for holding fake academic documents, and 19,708 phantom workers, who were eventually removed from the government payroll.

According to the President the numbers of ghost workers cost the nation 19.8bn/- annually and the decision to remove them on the paymaster's list helped create 74,173 new job opportunities.

In addition, he said the measures enable the government to promote about 36,917 servants as well as paying salary and non-salary arrears worth over 472.6bn/-.

President Magufuli lauded his government for restoring ethics, discipline and efficiency at work among government employees.

He recalled his promise that his administration would not entertain lazy, indiscipline, unprofessional and ignorant servants.

"All leaders and civil servants who displayed such habits were fired, demoted, warned or cut their monthly income," he told the House.