Tanzania: Mkude Begins Training Under Doctor's Supervision

SIMBA received a major boost as holding midfielder Jonas Mkude has begun light individual training.

The long serving key player is training under fitness Coach Jallow Bakari, after picking an injury during a friendly match against KMC at the Mo Simba Arena in Dar es Salaam a week ago, in which Simba won 3-1.

Team's doctor Yassin Gembe was quoted by the club's website as saying that Mkude did not get a major injury as initially thought by many and will be out for two weeks to recover.

Mkude picked up an injury when he collided with KMC right back Kelvin Kijiri in the 52nd minute of the game before being rushed to the hospital. The defender has since apologised.

In another development, Simba Spokesman Hajji Manara has said the 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday should not make Simba fans lose hope but instead, continue supporting the team.

Manara said that he understands the result has demoralised many Simba fans, however, he called on them to accept, insisting that in football anything can happen.

Among other things, Manara praised Ruvu Shooting squad for displaying a good game, saying that they deserved to pick a point.

"I'm aware the draw against Ruvu Shooting has disappointed many Simba fans but that should not make us lose our focus, we need to continue supporting the team as has been our tradition".

"The title is still in our hands and we will not allow it to slip easily, what happened on Sunday is part of the game, the technical bench will make amendments on what went wrong," said Manara.

Manara also heaped praise on fans who turned up at the venue by adhering to the health safety guideline protocols issued by the government to protect the public against Covid-19 threat.

"I applaud the fans for abiding to the government's guideline in the fight against coronavirus and urge them to maintain the same spirit until the government gives further direction," said Manara.