Tanzania: Bunge On Forefront in Global Cooperation

PARLIAMENT is one of the key institutions of democracy and plays an important role in terms of overseeing legislation and representations in the country.

In this case, the Legislature of Tanzania that is set to be dissolved to pave way for the General Election consists of two parts - the President and National Assembly.

Here the President exercises authority vested in him by the Constitution to assent to bills passed by Parliament in order to complete the enactment process before they become law.

The current August House has remarkably been active domestically, but also in cooperation internationally with different bodies such as other parliaments.

One of those that it has been in constant collaboration is the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) that brings together some 18,000 Commonwealth parliamentarians from more than 180 parliaments and legislatures in 53 commonwealth countries in the World.

The legislatures are called CPA branches, grouped geographically into nine Commonwealth Regions that are Africa, Asia, Australia, British Islands and Mediterranean (BIM), Canada, Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA), India, Pacific and South East Asia.

The cooperation has seen exchanges of communications as well as visits.

Tanzania was a host to the 50th CPA Africa Region Conference last year held in picturesque Zanzibar from 30th August to 5th September last year and officially opened by Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein.

In his speech, he remarked that by embracing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), the region and continent would make further progress not only in development but in democracy, and hence, called for a need to promote democracy and embrace E-Parliament.

On his part, Speaker of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Mr Martin Ngoga emphasized the role of ICTs, saying it was a key ingredient in revolutionising the mode of doing business in all sectors, including parliaments.

Presiding over also was Speaker of the Tanzania National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai.

Equally, last year on a goodwill mission also saw an official visit to the Parliament of Tanzania in Dodoma by the Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee and Deputy Speaker of Cameroon National Assembly, Ms Emilia Lifaka, where she met Speaker Ndugai and Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa.

The Parliament also is in cooperation with EALA, where October last year, Mr Ndugai met Mr Ngoga and was emphatic that the integration process must stay on course for the betterment of the citizens of the EAC.

The speakers rallied for the full implementation of the pillars of integration including the Monetary Union to spur economic stability and at the same time paid Mr Ngoga a courtesy call at his Chamber in Arusha.

"EAC looks forward to fully implementing the Monetary Union Protocol and the eventual entry of the Common Currency. EALA has passed two key pieces of legislation supporting establishment of related institutions," the EALA speaker said.

Mr Ndugai asserted that Parliament of Tanzania would continue to be at the forefront in championing for the rights of the citizens of the region to enjoy the fruits of integration.

"We often receive your output and such are passed through our relevant Committee in our Parliament," the speaker said, adding that the region need to arrive at stronger integration and embrace the monetary union goals and as well lead to a common currency for the region.

"Currently if you want to visit Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda or even Burundi from here, you need to change your money in to their respective currencies. The same applies to visitors coming to Tanzania from the said countries. We should speedily embrace the Monetary Union, whose common currency would stipulate stability and with a stable exchange rate in the region," Mr Ndugai asserted.

The Speakers later addressed and welcomed Members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), who were in Arusha on a study visit on model formulation of laws.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under Articles 48 and 65, the EALA and National Assembly liaise closely on matters pertaining to the East African Community.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum is another organ that the Parliament cooperates with.

The regional inter-parliamentary body is composed of members of parliament from SADC member state national parliaments, including Tanzania.

The aim of this forum is to provide a platform that supports and improves regional integration through parliamentary involvement and as well promotes best practices in the role of parliaments in regional integration and cooperation.

The specific objectives of the Parliamentary Forum address a wide range of issues, including the SADC Secretariat collaborating with the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) and other development partners in conducting a consultative workshop on Gender Based Violence (GBV), Tanzania being among them.