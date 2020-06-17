Angola: COVID-19 - Cuanza Norte On 'Pandemic Route'

17 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Recklessness and civil disobedience by some national and foreign citizens who insist on defying the Law on cordon sanitaire led to the spread of the covid-19 to the northern Cuanza Norte province, ranking second after Luanda, the country's capital.

Two West Africans and one Angolan are said to have violated the cordon sanitaire.

Releasing the data on Tuesday, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said that one of the three citizens has special care due to the other chronic diseases associated.

According to the official, who was speaking at the daily covid-19 update briefing, a multidisciplinary team has gone to the northern Cuanza Norte to monitor the management of these cases.

Mufinda promised to investigate the epidemiological link (origin of the cases) of the citizens who live in this province, located more than 200 kilometers from Luanda.

Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, had admitted that there were people violating the Luanda cordon sanitaire, warning that such an attitude could contribute to the spread of the disease to the families of the offenders and, therefore, across the country.

Angola has 83 cases of local transmission and 65 imported, with a total of 148 cases, six deaths, 64 recovered and 78 active.

