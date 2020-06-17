Angola: Independence Anniversary Celebration Programme Released

17 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Territory Administration Ministry (MAT) released on Tuesday the programme for the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the country's National Independence on 11 November.

The programme was released by the incumbent minister, Marcy Lopes.

The event will take place at Luanda's Praça da República square, and is expected to bring together two thousand people.

Military parade, comprising 700 defence and security members as well as video conferences, will mark the event, said Marcy Lopes.

This year the celebration of national independence anniversary will be held under the motto "Unity, Stability and Development".

Turnout to the event has been reduced due to the covid-19 , said the minister to the press at the end of a meeting of the Inter-ministerial commission, chaired by the Minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs of President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.

Other country's provinces and the diplomatic representations of Angola will also adopt a new format, observing the rules of physical distance, but without large agglomerations.

In addition to the President of the Republic's announcement, the celebration will also include hoisting of the Monument Flag and laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier will be fulfilled.

Angola achieved National Independence on November 11, 1975.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.