Western Sahara: SPS Congratulates Prensa Latina for Its 61st Anniversary

17 June 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu (Sadr Liberated Zones) — The News Agency of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, Sahara Press Service, has congratulated the Latin American Information Agency, Prensa Latina, on the occasion of its 61 anniversary at the service of the third world and the just struggles in different parts of the world.

The director of SPS, Saleh Nafee, has sent a message to the president of the Latin American agency, Luis Enrique González, expressing his his respectful congratulations for this anniversary that arrives to remember and celebrate the honest work of man and women who for more than 6 decades, have shown an adherence to ethics and have defended truth and justice.

" In line, the Saharawi official has valued that in "Africa, where the anti-colonial struggles are still awake, we have obtained in the Latin American Information Agency an unconditional window and an ally in strengthening the ties of friendship and brotherhood between Africa and Latin America".

Similarly, the director of the news agency of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic has recalled the vision of Latin American leaders: the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, Commander Ernesto Che Guevara and the Argentine journalist Jorge Ricardo Masetti.

Both news agencies maintain close collaborative relationships and work to strengthen the bridge that connects the two continents. SPS

