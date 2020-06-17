Liberia: Union of Liberians in Norway to Provide Better Crutches, Wheelchairs for Group of 77

15 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Ellen Payne Koroma, a Liberian based in Norway who is caught up in Liberia due to COVID-19 outbreak. Now, she's craving for the reopening of the Roberts International Airport to return to Norway, where she will lobby with the Union of Liberia Association in Norway (ULAN) to come to the aid of members of the Group of 77 in Monrovia.

As part of efforts to strengthen the fight against the novel Coronavirus, ULAN has provided bags of rice to the Group of 77 and the SOS Children Village.

During the donations at the Group of 77 on Newport Street in Central Monrovia, people living with disabilities told Mrs. Koroma about the difficulties they are facing in Liberia.

"We want to say thanks to our Liberian brothers and sisters in Norway for donating these bags of rice to us but we also want them to know that we the disabled are lacking crutches, wheelchairs, canes, and other equipment," said John Sayegiah.

"The wheelchairs business is a serious challenge for us. We are using old wheelchairs. So, I am begging your organization that next time, please help us with this equipment."

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica during the donation to the Group of 77 and the SOS Children Village, Koroma praised both groups for their warm receptions.

Koroma never had the intention of spending more than one month in Liberia but she was constrained to overstay due to the virus. she expressed joy for being part of the fight against the COVID-19 in Liberia.

She promised to present the plight of people living with disabilities in Liberia back to her organization in Norway.

Koroma added: "The disabled requested wheelchairs and crutches and not even for them that are in Monrovia but for their colleagues that are in other parts of the country. And I think it was wise."

"This is something for which when I get back to Norway, I am going to make sure that our organization works on it. I worked in the medical area. So, this is something I will take back to the group and we are going to work on bringing crutches and wheelchairs to the disabled community."

The Group of 77 and the SOS Children Village praised ULAN for its donation during this time of a global health crisis.

"These bags of rice are not a small gift. The motive behind the gift is what matters. Right now, SOS Children Village does not have money to support these children, and local support is very small. We are depending on people like you to keep our institution going," Nehmah Yahnay, SOS Village Director, said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.