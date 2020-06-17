Liberia: Union of Liberians in Norway to Provide Better Crutches, Wheelchairs for Group of 77

Monrovia — Ellen Payne Koroma, a Liberian based in Norway who is caught up in Liberia due to COVID-19 outbreak. Now, she's craving for the reopening of the Roberts International Airport to return to Norway, where she will lobby with the Union of Liberia Association in Norway (ULAN) to come to the aid of members of the Group of 77 in Monrovia.

As part of efforts to strengthen the fight against the novel Coronavirus, ULAN has provided bags of rice to the Group of 77 and the SOS Children Village.

During the donations at the Group of 77 on Newport Street in Central Monrovia, people living with disabilities told Mrs. Koroma about the difficulties they are facing in Liberia.

"We want to say thanks to our Liberian brothers and sisters in Norway for donating these bags of rice to us but we also want them to know that we the disabled are lacking crutches, wheelchairs, canes, and other equipment," said John Sayegiah.

"The wheelchairs business is a serious challenge for us. We are using old wheelchairs. So, I am begging your organization that next time, please help us with this equipment."

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica during the donation to the Group of 77 and the SOS Children Village, Koroma praised both groups for their warm receptions.

Koroma never had the intention of spending more than one month in Liberia but she was constrained to overstay due to the virus. she expressed joy for being part of the fight against the COVID-19 in Liberia.

She promised to present the plight of people living with disabilities in Liberia back to her organization in Norway.

Koroma added: "The disabled requested wheelchairs and crutches and not even for them that are in Monrovia but for their colleagues that are in other parts of the country. And I think it was wise."

"This is something for which when I get back to Norway, I am going to make sure that our organization works on it. I worked in the medical area. So, this is something I will take back to the group and we are going to work on bringing crutches and wheelchairs to the disabled community."

The Group of 77 and the SOS Children Village praised ULAN for its donation during this time of a global health crisis.

"These bags of rice are not a small gift. The motive behind the gift is what matters. Right now, SOS Children Village does not have money to support these children, and local support is very small. We are depending on people like you to keep our institution going," Nehmah Yahnay, SOS Village Director, said.