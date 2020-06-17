Liberia: Caroline Helping Hands Foundation Distributes Food, Face Masks to Underprivileged Communities in Montserrado and Nimba Counties

Monrovia — Several under-privileged communities in Montserrado and Nimba Counties have received rice and face masks from the Caroline Helping Hands Foundation's anti-COVID-19 initiative.

They include the Amazing Grace Orphanage in Paynesville, a group of less fortunate residents including elderly people at SKD Boulevard and the Rehab Center in Ganta, Nimba County.

Making the presentation to the communities recently, the founder and Executive Director of the charity organization, Caroline Wonokay Gezaye said the gesture is her way of identifying with the underprivileged and disabled communities that have been struggling daily to feed themselves amid the hardship created by COVID-19.

"With the current state of emergency due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, life has even become more difficult for the poor and under privilege community with no public assistance," she said.

She said as a child growing up, she has been blessed by others, and as was such, decided to establish the foundation to give back to the community and help others who are most in need.

At the Amazing Grace Orphanage, the Director, Edward Diggs thanked Mrs. Gezaye and her foundation for the timely gesture.

Meanwhile, the Foundation also donated several items to the Rehab Center, which host patients suffering from leprosy and other sicknesses.

In response to the escalating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs. Gezaye said her foundation is seeking donation to help the underprivileged and people with disabilities in Liberia to help reduce the economic hardship Covid-19 has imposed on them.

"I am appealing to our international partners, Liberian at home and in the diaspora to please consider making donation today to help our neighbors in need. Please note that 100 percent of all donations will go towards purchasing food for those in need," she pleaded.

Meanwhile, those wishing to contribute can contact the foundation via mobile phone numbers +231886438781 or +231777564577.

