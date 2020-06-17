Liberia: Sekou Kalasco Damaro Strengthens C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital With 5.5kva Generator

Kakata — Staff of Charles Henry Rennie Memorial Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County were filled with joy over the weekend when President George Weah's special aide, Sekou Kalasco Damaro, presented them a 5.5KVA generator to help curb the age-old problem of power shortage at the hospital.

Damaro, born and raised in Margibi County, has not seized to put smiles on the faces of his county-men and women since assuming the position as a special aide to the Liberian leader two years back.

From his homecoming program, which was held at the youth center, followed by the festive season gifts to healthcare workers and youths of the county, the most recent visit to the county was in early April, the start of the coronavirus outbreak when he donated buckets, disinfectants, face masks, 100 bags of rice to healthcare workers at the C.H. Rennie Hospital.

At the C.H. Rennie Hospital, Damaro was informed about the hospital's problems - the lack of electricity.

Despite the Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) presence in the county, the corporation is yet to reach the full potential of supplying power throughout the county, something the hospital, like many other institutions, is bewailing.

Damaro said his continuous support to the people of Margibi County is squarely based on humanitarian purposes and none-political like many would think.

According to him, when President Weah gave him the opportunity, it is his responsibility to reach down to the people who cannot reach the President.

"George Weah came from nowhere and he is the President today, we too came from nowhere and we are his aide today. Since President Weah became President, all of my activities have been right here in Margibi County," he said.

"And it should speak to the fact that I am not doing it for any political reason at this stage. I am doing it because I came from Margibi County and when God blesses me I should be able to come back to my people. This is the hospital I was born in. So, coming back again to identify with this hospital will make my mother feel proud.

"I was here a few months back when you drilled me through and you told me that you do not have a standby generator. So, today we are here to make a presentation of this 5.5KVA generator to the hospital to be used to take care of lives for the people of not only Margibi but the surrounding counties."

Also speaking Mulbah Sawalah, the administrator of the hospital, praised President Weah for reposing confidence in the young people.

"The old people say you know your friends in time of your need. And truly, today Kalasco has demonstrated it. I want to say this, all of us who have been allowed to serve, let us do our best, and prove our critics wrong," Sawalah said.

Also, during Damaro's previous visit to the county, he promised the Kakata Intellectual Forum some equipment and after the event at the hospital, President Weah's aide also donated a 45-inch flat screen television, and a SATCON Satellite TV package to the intellectual center as part of efforts to promote free speech and intellectualism in his county of origin.