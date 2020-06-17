Liberia: Chinese Enterprises of Commerce in Liberia Joins COVID-19 Fight

Monrovia — A group of Chinese companies in Liberia has donated a consignment of assorted and non-assorted items as way of identifying with the government and people of Liberia in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

The items, which included 300 bags of rice, 50 hand washing buckets and 40 cartoons of bleach, were presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at supporting the government's efforts against stopping the spread of the virus in the country.

Making the presentation in Monrovia recently, Sun Yongbo, President of China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Liberia, expressed thanks and gratitude to the Government of Liberia over the level of progress being achieved in the COVID-19 fight.

He called on Liberians to help spread awareness messages against the virus and followed all protocols in keeping with government's recent declaration of health emergency in the county.

Sun also indicated that the group's main objective is to work in Liberia through the expansion of economic and trade cooperation between Chinese enterprises and the Government of Liberia as well as the business community.

Now, Sun said, the group is working to strengthen communication and cooperation between Chinese in Liberia to exchange experiences and share resources through websites, lectures, and seminars to provide advisory services for members' entities.

He recounted the difficult days when Liberia was hard hit as the result of the Ebola outbreak and indicated that several Chinese institutions helped in identifying with the government and people of Liberia in its battle against the Ebola disease.

He named areas, including construction, mining, fisheries and agriculture which Chinese owned companies have made financial investment, thereby creating employment for scores of Liberians.