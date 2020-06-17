Liberia: Chinese Enterprises of Commerce in Liberia Joins COVID-19 Fight

15 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — A group of Chinese companies in Liberia has donated a consignment of assorted and non-assorted items as way of identifying with the government and people of Liberia in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

The items, which included 300 bags of rice, 50 hand washing buckets and 40 cartoons of bleach, were presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at supporting the government's efforts against stopping the spread of the virus in the country.

Making the presentation in Monrovia recently, Sun Yongbo, President of China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Liberia, expressed thanks and gratitude to the Government of Liberia over the level of progress being achieved in the COVID-19 fight.

He called on Liberians to help spread awareness messages against the virus and followed all protocols in keeping with government's recent declaration of health emergency in the county.

Sun also indicated that the group's main objective is to work in Liberia through the expansion of economic and trade cooperation between Chinese enterprises and the Government of Liberia as well as the business community.

Now, Sun said, the group is working to strengthen communication and cooperation between Chinese in Liberia to exchange experiences and share resources through websites, lectures, and seminars to provide advisory services for members' entities.

He recounted the difficult days when Liberia was hard hit as the result of the Ebola outbreak and indicated that several Chinese institutions helped in identifying with the government and people of Liberia in its battle against the Ebola disease.

He named areas, including construction, mining, fisheries and agriculture which Chinese owned companies have made financial investment, thereby creating employment for scores of Liberians.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.