Liberia: Motivate a Girl Joins COVID-19 Awareness Campaign in Bong

Gbarnga — As Bong County records it second COVID-19 death, a member of Motivate A Girl, Linda Mulbah, has called on residents of the county to provide material and financial support to the county's health team.

Motivate A Girl is a non-profit organization founded in July 2015 to help improve the lives of less fortunate children, women, and girls reach their full potentials. The group also promotes education, healthcare services, peace and security, human rights advocacy.

Mulbah stated that citizens' support to the county health team is vital to curtailing the further spread of the coronavirus in Bong.

"We as citizens of Bong County must contribute the little we have to help the health team put in place the necessary measure to stop the virus from spreading," Mulbah said.

Bong's health officer, Adolphus Yeiah, says the local county health team needs beddings, furniture, food items, and disinfectants and other materials to operate an isolation center for COVID-19 cases in the county.

"We are appealing to residents of the county to kindly support the county health team with whatever little they have that can help in the fight against this virus that has entered our county," Dr. Yeiah pleaded with the public in an interview with a local radio station.

Mulbah asserted that while it was government's responsibility to equip county health teams across the country to combat the Coronavirus; it however, requires the collective efforts of all Liberians.

She was speaking when Motivate A Girl over the weekend embarked on Coronavirus sensitization and material distribution campaign in Gbarnga as part of modalities to augment the efforts of the county health team.

Motivate A Girl presented disinfectants, sanitary pads, and nose masks to the C. B. Dumbar maternity Hospital and the Rainbow Town Orphanage Home in Gbarnga.

"This is the little that we have to contribute to this fight. Please take this and use it for the purpose intended as we join the fight to get rid of this virus," Mulbah said.

Two administrators of the hospital and the orphanage home appreciated Motivate A Girl, particularly joining the county health team to create awareness in communities in Bong about COVID-19.

C.B. Dunbar Hospital's Isaac Bannie, and Rainbow Town Orphanage Home's John Cooper also hailed the group for the donation and encouraged other people in the county to do same.