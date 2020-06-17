Liberia: Varney Taylor Foundation Donates 40 Bags of Rice to Religious Leaders in Bomi

Tubmanburg — Varney Taylor Foundation (VTf), Liberian owned humanitarian organization based in the United States of America (USA) and Liberia, recently donated 40 bags of 25-kg rice to religious leaders in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The religious leaders, including imams and pastors, expressed joy and thanked the Foundation for thinking about them.

Presenting the rice to the clergymen, Professor Matthew Darblo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VTf-Liberia said the Foundation was happy to appreciate those who are always praying for the well-being of their fellow residents and the community.

"Cllr. Varney Blamah Taylor is your own brother, son, and friend. He is from this county; he, too, experienced difficult times here before receiving opportunity to travel to America, where he now lives a good life. He is not complacent neither comfortable living a good life without the thought of making meaningful contributions back home to you, his own people," Darblo said.

He added that the rice was in no way an indication that the religious leaders cannot afford to feed their homes but is an act of humility and appreciation to them for always coexisting.

"Cllr. Taylor, the chief financier of our Foundation respects you all and believes that it is only through God or (Allah) we can succeed in overcoming our difficult situations. He wants you, both Muslims and Christians here to continue the mutual coexistence," he said.

Alhaji Imam Kaimesu Seh, head of imams in Tubmanburg and Bomi in general, said his community is impressed with the Varney Taylor Foundation's act of kindness void of any political request.

"We are yet to see Cllr. Taylor in person but it is God, Who touched his heart to share with us this rice.

"Some of us here are even beneficiaries of some of his other humanitarian gestures. He paid our children's school fees here and brought books for the C.H. Dewey Central High School. We did not pay anything but he did it for us, who don't have the hands to pay our children's fees," Imam Seh acknowledged.

Pastor T. Sumo Lablah, Senior Pastor of The New Breed Praise Tabernacle (in Tubmanburg) and head of pastors in Bomi said he and his fellow church leaders were happy and thankful to the Varney Taylor Foundation for the gesture.

"On behalf of the Christian Community here in Bomi, we want to express our gratitude to God for letting his son, Cllr. Varney Blamah Taylor look back home and always identify with us, his people," Pst. Lablah said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "It behooves my spirit for somebody who is not thinking about any political office for now to be spending his money on identifying with people, most of whom are not even his relatives. It is God who will pay him back in double portions."

Also making remarks, the City Mayor of Tubmanburg City, Obediah Varney said he is proud of his brother, Cllr. Taylor for the humility and willingness to at all times share the little he gets or has.

"Cllr. Taylor and I grew up together and I know what he stands for. He is a selfless person and all through he wished for the opportunity he has now to serve his people," Varney said.

He acknowledged that Cllr. Taylor went through tough times when he was a young man living in Bomi before he migrated to the U.S. and that he put in more time to education.

The rice was shared 20 bags to each religious group.