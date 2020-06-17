Namibia: UK Power for Namibian Amateurs

17 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

POWER-POWER Development & Boxing Academy's partnership with British digital broadcaster DFM will elevate Namibian grassroots boxing, says the boxing establishment's chairperson Risto Ashikoto.

The agreement, struck last week, will see amateur fights being broadcast on DFM's digital platforms once competition resumes. Contact sports like boxing are prohibited under Namibia's Covid-19 lockdown regulations which entered phase three earlier this month.

"They cried for help, and we gave a helping hand where we could," Denjos Ltd/DFM UK Radio Station chief executive officer Dennis Joseph told The Namibian Sport.

"It was a mutual agreement between both parties, no documents involved, but we are willing to help as long as time permits us."

Ashikoto is upbeat about the new development which he believes was long overdue.

"Amateur boxing is dying in this country. All the attention is on professional boxing. That's where sponsors are. All the media attention is there, so with this partnership amateur boxing will also get exposure," Ashikoto said.

"Without amateur boxing, where will professional boxing get the next prospects? There are so many talented youngsters in amateur boxing but they don't get exposure," he continued.

"Once they start being exposed, they will be encouraged to perform better and make a name for themselves.

"When fights are broadcast live, it also attracts investors. This is good news for amateur boxing because at the moment we are really struggling," said Ashikoto.

The information technology outlet has strong ties to Namibia, with Joseph being married to a Namibian.

DFM has an online streaming platform 24 hours, while it also has a dedicated current affairs Otjiherero segment titled Ombazu Yakouherero that airs on Thursdays.

The programme gives Namibian ovaHerero abroad, especially in the United Kingdom, a platform to stay abreast with events back home.

"With our headquarters in Manchester, United Kingdom, we've have been able to spread our tentacles to west/east and southern Africa where we are also recording ground-breaking patronage.

"Our vision is bridging the gap between the less privileged and the high class in the society through digital broadcasting," reads DFM-radio.com's homepage.

