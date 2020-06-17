Rwanda: Mukasine Named New Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission

A cabinet meeting held Tuesday, June 16, chaired by President Paul Kagame named Marie-Claire Mukasine as the new Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission.

Mukasine replaces Madeleine Nirere, who last month completed her two four-year terms at the helm of the rights body.

Nirere had handed over to her former vice chairperson,Silas Sinyigaya on May 8, after completing her final term.

Mukasine has previously served in different capacities, including in the Senate and as a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Prior to that, she served as Managing Director of the country's oldest insurance firm Sonarwa and as head of Rwanda Investment Group.

She has also previously worked as a judge and as a lawyer in different public institutions.

Mukasine has also served in civil society, including in a women and children rights promotion body Haguruka, which she headed between 1994 and 1996.

She holds a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in law.