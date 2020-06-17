Nigeria: Police Parade 35 Suspected Rapists, Murderers, Robbers in Ogun

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Police Command yesterday paraded 35 suspects for alleged rape, murder, armed robbery and cultism.

The suspects include a 28-year-old Goddey Robinson, who allegedly raped a lady, strangulated her and pushed her into a ditch at Agbara, in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state. The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, who paraded the suspects at the Command's headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, told journalists that Robinson left his victim in the ditch, believing she had died. But, according to Ebrimson, the lady regained consciousness and shouted for help.

The commissioner explained that the lady was rescued, but suffered a spinal cord injury and was bedridden at the Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital, Lagos.

Robinson, speaking with newsmen, however, denied the alleged rape, saying the victim was his girlfriend.

"She was my girlfriend. She stayed under my roof for more than a year. Her siblings were aware. We had a minor issue and she left home angrily. While I was going to my work place on that fateful day, I met her on the road and accosted her. In the process, we had an altercation. She held my clothes and as I was trying to force myself out of her hand, she fell into a canal. I left her and moved on," the suspect said.

Ten of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery and one for murder, while others were held for cultism.