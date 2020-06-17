Rwanda: COVID-19 - Hotels Allowed to Host Meetings

An extraordinary cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, June 16, chaired by President Paul Kagame resolved that hotels be allowed to host gatherings, meetings and conferences effective immediately.

The meeting has also allowed domestic and international tourism for visitors travelling with chartered flights to resume.

According to the minutes of the metting, which were signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, cabinet directed Rwanda Development Board to issue detailed guidelines regarding this resolution.

Tourism activities, meetings and all sorts of public gatherings at hotels have been banned since March 21st when the government imposed a total countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"Hotels shall continue operations and are encouraged to participate in domestic tourism promotion and offer conference services," the statement reads in part.

The statement stressed that all services offered at hotels must be offered in adherence with health guidelines.

However, bars were kept closed.

The tourism sector which has taken a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the country's top foreign exchange earner, contributing 16 per cent to the national GDP.

Among other resolutions include religious wedding ceremonies that should not exceed 30 people, the same number that was allowed for religious burial ceremonies.

This is the first time since the lockdown in March that any religious gatherings have been allowed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Company Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mass gatherings, churches, sports activities and bars remain closed

Mass gatherings in public places are not allowed.

Only non-contact outdoor sports are allowed but gyms and collective sports activities remain closed.

The night-time curfew was also maintained from 9 pm to 5 am, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the public was urged to continue observing precautionary measures including wearing face masks and washing hands regularly.

Employers were also asked to maintain essential workers in operation at places of work while others were encouraged to continue working from home.

The resolutions are expected be reviewed in fifteen days upon a health assessment, according to the cabinet statement.

Rwanda has so far confirmed 636 Covid-19 cases, 338 of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, cabinet resolved to continue mass testing for covid, with 98,801 samples tested across the country, by Tuesday, June 16.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow AngeIliza