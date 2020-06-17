Liberia: Insurance Stakeholder Wants Independence in the Sector, Call for Establishment of Insurance Commission

Monrovia — Mr. Saye D. Gbalazeh managing director and CEO of Activa International Insurance has told members of the Senate Banking and Currency Committee and Judiciary Committee that it is now time for the formation of an Insurance Commission as required by the 2013 Insurance Act.

According to him, the 2013 Insurance Act calls for the setting up of an Insurance Commission as an autonomous commission five years after the passage of the Insurance Act. This law would separate the insurance sector from the Central Bank of Liberia, he said.

His statement was in response to invitation sent him by the Senate Banking and Currency Committee requesting him to appear to provide expert opinion on the insurance sector as the committees deliberate on amending certain segment of the Central Bank of Liberia Act.

The new proposed amendment act is calling for the establishment of a deputy governor position at the CBL. This would cancel the current deputy director position, but to do so, according to Mr. Gbalazeh, would create unnecessary bureaucracy.

"Like other countries in the region and other practices in the world, the insurance commission should be an autonomous commission headed by a commissioner. It should be an agency run by experts and if that is done, the country will benefit through revenue generation.

"We are ready for the transition because the current structure as it is not serving our purpose. Central Bank does not have the time to put in place licenses requirement for agency and brokers, there is a need for that. CBL should have requirement for who can become an agent or a broker. It is not about changing the law it, it's about enforcing, putting a structure in place that has the capacity to enforce.

Creeping danger

He also described as a "creeping danger" the National Insurance Corporation to the insurance industry and a potential problem to the industry. According to him, the current law gives undue advantage to the National Insurance Corporation (NICO) against other players in the sector when they (NICO) should be competing in the market.

"We are moving away from an old age government style where you sit and things fall on your lap. This is a time for creativity, don't sit and wait because the law say I should take 20% of my premiere to give it to you."

Function of the Insurance Commission

The Authority has the following functions in relation to the insurance market in Liberia: (a) to license insurers, reinsurers, insurance brokers, insurance agents and loss adjusters in accordance with this Act; (b) to regulate and supervise licensed insurers on an individual and group-wide basis;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To regulate and supervise licensed insurance brokers, licensed insurance agents and licensed loss adjusters; (d) to enforce compliance with this Act and the Regulations; (e) to take enforcement action against persons carrying on unlicensed business; and (f) to cooperate with, and provide assistance to, foreign regulatory authorities and regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies in Liberia.

The Authority shall perform its functions with the objectives of: (a) promoting the maintenance of a sound, efficient, fair and stable insurance market in Liberia; (b) promoting public confidence in the insurance market; and (c) protecting the interests of customers and prospective customers of license holders.

In performing its functions, the Authority shall have authority with regard to: (a) the need to implement international standards and best practices as far as is appropriate and practicable to Liberia, taking particular account of the stage of development of the insurance market.