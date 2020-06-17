Rwanda: Musanze Man On the Run for Alleged Homicide

Security organs in Musanze District are searching for a man suspected to have killed a local security officer from Gahama Village Gakoro Cell, Gacaca Sector in the district.

The victim has been identified as Mutuyimana, the only name found on his identification documents.

The suspect, also identified by a single name of Uwiringiyimana, is 27 years, who is also a security officer in Murora Village from the same cell.

The suspect, who is on the run, allegedly hacked his colleague with a machete in an incident that took place on Monday evening. The victim died on the spot.

According to accounts by the residents and grassroots leaders, the suspect had also hacked his own spouse with a machete over a yet to be known wrangle, the wife survived the incident that took place last Friday and she is currently admitted in intensive care at Ruhengeri Referral Hospital.

The suspect went missing after injuring his spouse, a move that triggered local officials to launch a manhunt to bring him to book, as Anaclet Habinshuti, the Gacaca Sector executive secretary told The New Times in an interview.

"Uwilingiyima had disappeared until he surfaced on Monday night to hack his colleague, who was part of the search party and disappeared again," said Habinshuti.

Speaking to The New Times on Tuesday, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson, Marie Michelle Umuhoza revealed that security organs had intensified efforts to search the suspect for justice to prevail.

"RIB is aware of the developments and we are working with other security organs to look for the suspect, we are also gathering evidence so that the suspect faces justice whenever he will be apprehended," she said.

