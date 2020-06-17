Tunisia: COVID-19 - 80 Persons Placed in Quarantine in Nabeul After Contacting Infected Woman

Tunis/Tunisia — Eighty persons have been placed in mandatory health quarantine in Nabeul after contacting a woman infected with COVID-19 at a wedding in Menzel Temime.

According to Local Health Director in Nabeul Adel Haddadi, these persons suspected of contracting the virus will be isolated at home till the release of test results.

This woman had left the hotel dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Hammamet to attend a wedding without having an authorisation, and without waiting the results of her tests to know if she has recovered or still carries the virus, the same source told TAP correspondent in the region.