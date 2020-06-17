Nigeria: Group Faults Osinbajo-Led Committee's Economic Recovery Plans

17 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tony Adibe

Enugu — An Enugu-based NGO, the Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), has said that Nigeria's Economic Sustainability Plan formulated by the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo-led committee is not feasible, although it is a bold step.

In a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday, the ACUF Board Chairman, Dr. Chiwuike Uba recommended that, for the plan to be effective, government must, among other things, as part of the post-COVID-19 measures, encourage establishment of privately-owned refineries with minority shares by government, even as there are needs for job creation to reduce unemployment.

Uba, a developmental economist, stated that many recommendations in the white paper might be difficult to implement since more emphasis was placed on increasing government revenue through borrowing and taxation.

He said: "For instance, following the removal of price capping on fuel, the continuing existence of PPRA would be a huge drain on the economy of Nigeria. The functions of PPRA should be transferred to DPR. In addition, Nigeria's refineries have posted no profit in the last 18 years. The refineries posted a combined loss of N154b and N149.23bn in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively. The loss has continued in 2020. An asset is expected to generate wealth but our refineries are currently national liabilities.

"The truth is that the cost of fixing the refineries may be enough to install new refineries. Therefore, it is recommended that, as part of the post-COVID-19 measures, privately-owned refineries with minority shares by the government should be encouraged. What is the need of keeping loss-making NNPC refineries? Nigeria would experience an improved economic performance through the provision of more jobs, reduction in capital flight, and building of new set of industries if we build more and have working refineries in Nigeria", he added

The NGO commended the federal government for conceptualising a policy response needed to jumpstart Nigeria's economy after COVID-19 pandemic, noting that "the plan is in the right direction, but not feasible as it stands."

The plan, Uba said, has less emphasis on reducing costs, wastages and pilferage that have become part of governance in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

