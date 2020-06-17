Angola: COVID-19 - Pandemic Reaches Cuanza Norte Province

17 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The novel coronavirus has travelled beyond the limits of the capital, Luanda, after three positive cases of covid-19 were reported in northern Cuanza Norte province, out of six reported in the country since the last update of Monday.

The information was released Tuesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mudinda, who said the six new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 148.

He added that the two Luanda cases are residents of Hoji Ya Henda neighbourhood, while the Cuanza Norte ones are West African nationals who skipped the sanitary cordon.

Updating the new coronavirus statistics, Mufinda said Angola has six deaths, 78 active patients and 64 recoveries, with 69 imported cases and 83 locally transmitted infections.

By virtue of the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent state of public calamity in force in the country, Angola's capital , Luanda , that until Tuesday remained the only region of the country reporting positive cases of the deadly virus, was isolated from the rest of the national territory, with the authorities considering an offence any unauthorised trips in and out.

