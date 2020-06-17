Ghana: 2 Second Hand Cloth Dealers Charged With Robbery

16 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Two second hand cloth dealers, Benjamin Asante and Afred Dadson yesterday appeared before the Accra Circuit Court 'one' charged with alleged conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

They pleaded not guilty to the offence and the court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusu Appiah granted them GH¢20,000 bail each with sureties who must be public servants.

The case has been adjourned to July 27, 2020.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector of police, William K. Boateng told the court that the Achimota Police had received reports of robbery cases.

He said on July 7, 2019, at about 7:45pm, the complainant was walking around the CP rounabout off the Achimota Forest Reserve when the accused attacked him and collected his Samsung J5 mobile phone valued at GH¢800.00 and a bag containing car documents.

Chief Insp. Boateng said the accused inflicted injuries on the left thumb of the complainant.

The court heard that the complainant reported the case to the Achimota Police Station and accused were arrested few metres away from the crime scene.

After the arrest of the accused, the police officer stated that the complainant identified them as those who attacked and collected his belongings.

Chief Insp. Boateng said the police upon reaching the crime scene found the medicated glasses and broken silver necklace of the complainant.

He said the accused denied the offence in their caution statement before they were arraigned.

