Ghana: Govt Gives Clearance for Recruitment of 8,076 Nurses

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been given clearance to employ 8,076 Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventives to health institutions in the country.

The nurses to be posted are those who completed in 2017 from various public health institutions.

A statement signed by Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Opare and copied to the Ghanaian Times said, "The Ministry of Health is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Ministry post 8,076 Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive who completed in 2017 from various public health training institutions."

The nurses will have their emoluments charged against the compensation of employees' vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2020 Annual Estimates.

The statement directed the Ministry of Health to ensure that the Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive staff have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanised Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-General's Department effect payment of their salaries.

Meanwhile, the effective date of the appointed person it stated should not be earlier than November 1, 2020.

It also directed that, the Controller and the Accountant-General effects the payment of their salaries and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to SSNIT and Domestic Tax Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) respectively.

Meanwhile, the expiry date for the financial clearance it said would be at the end of December 31, 2020 and cannot be used thereafter.