Ghanaian America Football Player Calls On NSA Director General

16 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghanaian Professional American footballer, Ezekiel Nana 'Ziggy' Ansah, has called on the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi.

The visit was aimed at courting the support of the NSA to promote American Football in Ghana, particularly in the Senior High Schools.

It was a follow up to a similar visit last year when he organized a nationwide training for students from Senior High Schools at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

Interacting with the NSA boss, Nana 'Ziggy' proposed a working relationship with the National Sports Authority (NSA) as he hoped to make American Football a popular sport in Ghana.

The NSA boss welcomed the idea of promoting the sport in Ghana and pledged to support it to become successful.

"This is a good idea. We are here to promote and develop sport. Beginning at the schools will surely give the sport a bright future because the success of any sport depends on the youth involvement."

