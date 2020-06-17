Ghana: Search for Cure for COVID-19 Disease - Noguchi Poised to Develop Vaccine

16 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has commenced processes in developing a vaccine for the coronavirus disease which has spread among 213 countries and territories worldwide, leading to hundreds of death.

According to the institute it had started researching the characteristics of the virus in order to come up with a cure of the deadly COVID-19 which has affected 11,964 and killed 54 persons in Ghana, while 7,342,779 cases have been confirmed globally, with 414,126 death as at Tuesday evening, According to figures by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"We are establishing the cultures of the virus for anti-viral testing protocols because we want to develop more vaccines that are tailored to us," Dr James Aboagye, a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Institute said.

He explained that Noguchi did a sequencing earlier on the viruses and are currently studying the evolution of those viruses over a period of time to identify characteristics peculiar to the country's cases been confirmed to target for vaccine development.

He however mentioned that Noguchi is not in a hurry in coming up with a vaccine, as the nature of the virus might change with time.

"For us we're not so much in a rush towards the vaccine section because the virus might change."

A vaccine helps the body's immune system by producing anti-bodies to fight viruses and bacteria.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) vaccines protect against more than 25 threatening diseases, including measles, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, typhoid and cervical cancer.

Dr Aboagye also mentioned that the Institute has the requisite technical know-how and personalities in various departments to meet the growing trends in scientific research.

"Noguchi has very detailed and knowledgeable people who are experts in their fields of study and we build our capacity and involve ourselves in various trainings to build up the institute," he said.

He also disclosed that some research activities of the Institute have been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19.

"We have other research projects going on but this COVID-19 has brought all of this to a halt."

Scientists and companies around the world are working on potential treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus disease to slow the pandemic and lessen the disease's damage.

Although no vaccine has completed clinical trials, several efforts are in progress to develop such a vaccine for the COVID-19.

A WHO document showed t 10 candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation as at June 9.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are six general stages of the development cycle of a vaccine which are: exploratory stage, pre-clinical stage, clinical development, regulatory review and approval, manufacturing and quality control.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.