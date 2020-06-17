Ghana: 1,729 Basic Schools in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Undergo Disinfection

In an effort to protect pupils in basic schools against the coronavirus disease, Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Monday, begun disinfecting both public and private basic schools in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The exercise, which will last for about a week, will cover 1,729 basic schools in the three regions.

Speaking to journalists, the Regional Director of Education, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Dr Peter Attefuah, urged parents to allay the fears of their children that when they return to school they would contract COVID-19.

He assured that measures were in place to protect the students and pupils against the COVID-19 attack.

With observation of social and physical distancing, he said, each SHS class would accommodate a maximum of 25 students.

In this regard, Dr Attefuah advised parents to provide their children with all that they would need on campus, insisting that "visitors would not be allowed for the period that they will be on campus till they finish writing their exit final paper."

He also charged parents to buy nose masks in addition to the three the government would be giving to every student.

He, therefore, implored the students to comply with all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

At Nkwabeng, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region, which was the first port of call, a crew of six Zoomlion field officers with knapsack sprayers disinfected the Boanhen Korko A/B Presby Model, a cluster of Presbyterian schools.

And here classrooms from kindergartens (KGs), lower primary and the JHSs were all disinfected.

For his part, the Regional Manager of Presbyterian Schools for the three regions - Mr Eugene Laryea - announced that the schools had already put measures in place to protect their pupils, noting that they had all bought "Veronica buckets, soaps and also alcohol-based hand sanitisers which would be made available to the pupils when they resume."

According to him, the schools also formed task-forces whose responsibility would be to enforce the COVID-19 protocols amongst the pupils.

He, therefore, urged parents to ensure that they prepare food for their children to bring along when they were coming to school.

The Writer Bureau Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Robert Kwaku Adjei, revealed that the disinfection of about 65 senior high schools (SHSs) in the three regions (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo) would start today.

He said already his outfit had disinfected 30 tertiary institutions in the three regions.