Malawi: COVID-19 Affects Sexual and Reproductive Health Services

17 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda - Mana

Mchinji District youth-friendly services coordinator Agness Jarafi says the Covid-19 pandemic has affected sexual and reproductive health (SRH) service delivery among youths.

A Tackle Africa official Peter Diaz hands over a radio to a beneficiary

In an interview yesterday, she said the district hospital is unable to conduct outreach programmes and open days due to travel restrictions following the pandemic.

"This has reduced SRH access among youths. In May this year, 1 264 youths came for SRH services at the hospital compared to 3 001 youths in February," she said.

However, Jarafi hailed YouthNet and Counselling (Yoneco) and Tackle Africa, non-governmental organisations, for donating radios to girls' clubs, saying the initiative will improve SRH access as youths will get information while at home.

In a separate interview, Mchinji District Yoneco manager Anderson Chikalipo said the travel restriction affected girls seeking SRH services.

"The radios will improve the dissemination of SRH and Covid-19 information," he said.

Chikalipo also said Yoneco oriented girls club coaches on disseminating Covid-19 information.

One of the coaches, Lista Lungu, commended Yoneco for the initiative.

Yoneco also handed over personal protective equipment such as masks, basins, pales, hand sanitisers and soap to the girls clubs.

