South Africa: Four VBS Bank, Two PIC Executives, KPMG Auditor and SAPS Lieutenant-General Arrested in R2,7 Billion VBS Robbery

17 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

Eight men were arrested early on Wednesday morning in connection with the theft of R2,7-billion at VBS Mutual Bank between 2015 and 2018. The National Prosecuting Authority issued a racketeering certificate in which the group is accused of being instrumental in the fleecing of the bank's resources and its ultimate implosion. They will be prosecuted for a broad range of crimes, including allegations of racketeering, corruption, money laundering, fraud, bribery and theft, Scorpio was told.

Four bankers, two officials from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a KPMG auditor and a lieutenant-general in the South African police have been arrested in connection with their instrumental role in the theft of over R2,7-billion from VBS Mutual Bank, a bank mainly catering for the poor. This group includes four chartered accountants and an attorney.

Those arrested are:

Tshifhiwa Matodzi, chairman of VBS and Vele Investments (a company which obtained the majority shareholding in VBS through an alleged scam);

VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane;

VBS CFO Philip Truter;

non-executive directors of VBS and nominees of the PIC Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula;

KPMG auditor Sipho Malaba;

CEO and executive director of VBS Andile Ramavhunga; and

VBS non-executive director and chair of the bank's audit committee,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.