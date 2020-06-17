Tunisia: COVID-19 - Two Recoveries Reported in Kebili

17 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Placed in mandatory health quarantine at the Monasitr COVID-19 Centre, two patients from Kebili governorate have recovered from COVID-19 infection, Local Health Director in Kebili Jawher Mokni said.

As such, the number of recoveries has risen to 103 out of 110 infection cases reported in the region, including 1 death, he pointed out to TAP.

According to the same source, 6 persons from Kebili and still virus-carriers are placed in quarantine at the Monastir COVID-19 Centre and 2 others are submitted to isolation at home in El Golaa city, where 50 screening tests have been conducted on its inhabitants after contacting one of the patients.

