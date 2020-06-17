Tunisia: Icao Renews Regional Centre's Aviation Security Accreditation

17 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, officially announced the renewal of the accreditation of the Regional Aviation Security Training Centre of Tunisia, one of its 35 Centres worldwide, after conducting an audit on November 7 and 8, 2019.

The ICAO expressed great satisfaction at the activities of the Centre and the noteworthy results recorded following the audit conducted and calls upon it to follow the same path and continue to adopt the same established approaches which will surely help to further develop the security of international aviation.

The renewal of the accreditation is a recognition by this important organisation of the Centre's efforts in the field of aviation security and its application of international standards to achieve ICAO's strategic objectives of establishing continuous capacity development at the regional and international levels, for the benefit of member countries, particularly in North Africa and the Sahel region.

