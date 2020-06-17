Tunisia: Accidents/Transport of Farmhands - Civil Society Representatives Call On Govt to Shoulder Responsibility

Tunis/Tunisia — Civil Society components called on Wednesday the government to shoulder responsibility regarding recurring road accidents of female farm hands.

They further denounced in a press release the lack of measures and procedures for the implementation of law No.2019-51 of June 11, 2019 on the creation of a "farm hands' transport" category.

Signatories of the press release recalled that the enforcement of this law is inherent to the political willingness of the different stakeholders.

The signatories are Aswatt Nisaa, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), the Association Women and Citizenship in Kef and the Association Voice of Eve.