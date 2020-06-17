Kenya: Former International Wants to Coach Harambee Stars

Former Harambee Stars captain Robert Mambo is open to coaching the national team in the near future, but admits he has to change for that to happen.

Mambo, a former Bandari and Tusker midfielder, is currently the Head Coach at Swedish Division Two side FC Gute, a club he played for in the past.

He has a Uefa B License B coaching badge and is ooking forward to undertake License A and Pro classes soon.

"It will really be a honor for me to coach Kenya in future. I played for Harambee Stars for over a decade and really had a good time. I would therefore gladly offer my coaching services and experience to the country of my birth," Mambo said.

"However, many things have to change even before I consider that. The same problems that I experienced as a player back then are still there - I read about them and it's sad. For instance, integrity issues at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenyan football in general, corruption, favouritism and unprofessionalism. These have to change before I even consider coaching.

"A coach needs a very conducive working environment and supportive football eco-system to succeed. I have picked very valuable lessons as a coach and player in Europe and I am hoping to one day serve Kenya, a country that I am very proud of," he added.

Despite taking over the reigns at the FC Gute in January this year, Mambo was only in charge of his first official league game over the weekend.

"The coronavirus pandemic halted very many plans. We have trained as a team for nearly six months without playing any matches. It has been a very difficult time but am very glad that we have finally kicked off of our league campaign. I am hoping to guide the team to promotion this season," he said.

Mambo still follows Kenyan football closely and has helped several Kenyan footballers land deals in Europe.

"I always encourage Kenyan players to be patient. I played football across all tiers in Kenya before I moved to Europe. From the sub county level, county, provincial up to the Kenyan Premier League. I have noticed most Kenyan footballers nowadays want to move to Europe very quickly even before they establish themselves in Kenya - that's not the way it works," he added.

"I have assisted several female Kenyan footballers to secure moves to Sweden and I am always on the lookout for special talent from my motherland that I can help bring here for trials or direct deals with clubs that am in contact with," he concluded.