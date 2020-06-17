Kenya: Malala Elected to Head Senate Committee Probing Anne Waiguru

17 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ibrahim Oruko

Kakamega Senator Cleopha Malala has been elected to chair the 11-member special Senate committee which will investigate the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

He was elected unopposed during the first meeting of the committee Wednesday morning.

Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake was elected as the vice chairperson of the committee. She received five votes against Nyandarua's Mwangi Githiomi's four votes.

Senator Malala said that the committee will be fair to all parties involved.

"We shall be fair and impartial; we know stakes are high. The whole country is watching us. All parties shall be treated equally," Mr Malala said.

