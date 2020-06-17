South Africa: Verwoerd's Political Stepchildren - Managing Fascists, Stalinists and the Intolerant

opinion

The dominant response to the polarising discourse of fascists, Stalinists and others from most public leaders is the 'dignified and formal' one. It involves a refusal to engage publicly with this discourse, especially on social media.

How does one manage public engagements with fascists, Stalinists and others who are intolerant in our deeply divided, politically polarised world? This is a question that has preoccupied me for the last few years, and I have had to constantly return to it and think it through. I also have to confront it as the vice-chancellor of one of the more prominent universities in South Africa that is constantly in the public eye, whose decisions matter for those within and outside the institution, and whose supporters and detractors are not shy to make their voices heard.

The issue is of course complicated by the fact that I also engage publicly on political and socioeconomic questions, matters on which South Africans are deeply divided, and about which fascist and Stalinist groups are often animated. But this is not a question unique to me and neither is it an esoteric one: it confronts almost every public leader and our responses in this regard have serious consequences...