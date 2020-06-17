South Africa: Curbing Violence Is High On New Western Cape Children's Commissioner's Agenda

17 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

'Children are my boss just as the voters are your boss,' said the new Western Cape Children's Commissioner, Christina Nomdo, to Premier Alan Winde during a question and answer session on Youth Day, Tuesday 16 June.

Violence and schooling in the Western Cape during Covid-19 were two of the biggest topics to come out of a Facebook Live session between Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and new Western Cape Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo on Youth Day. Nomdo said children are anxious about schooling: whether they should return to school after lockdown and the potential threat of violence at school or in their environment.

Nomdo has had a busy first two weeks: she's appeared before the Western Cape provincial legislature, engaged with children across the province and on Tuesday appeared with Winde in the Facebook Live session.

Read in Daily Maverick: Strategically and systematically: How the Western Cape Children's Commissioner will approach her job

Introducing her role - to ensure the rights of children are respected, upheld, enforced and monitored in the province - Nomdo told the premier, "Children are my boss just as the voters are your boss." Nomdo's office - the first of its kind in South Africa -...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.