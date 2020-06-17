South Africa: Curbing Violence Is High On New Western Cape Children's Commissioner's Agenda

analysis

'Children are my boss just as the voters are your boss,' said the new Western Cape Children's Commissioner, Christina Nomdo, to Premier Alan Winde during a question and answer session on Youth Day, Tuesday 16 June.

Violence and schooling in the Western Cape during Covid-19 were two of the biggest topics to come out of a Facebook Live session between Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and new Western Cape Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo on Youth Day. Nomdo said children are anxious about schooling: whether they should return to school after lockdown and the potential threat of violence at school or in their environment.

Nomdo has had a busy first two weeks: she's appeared before the Western Cape provincial legislature, engaged with children across the province and on Tuesday appeared with Winde in the Facebook Live session.

Read in Daily Maverick: Strategically and systematically: How the Western Cape Children's Commissioner will approach her job

Introducing her role - to ensure the rights of children are respected, upheld, enforced and monitored in the province - Nomdo told the premier, "Children are my boss just as the voters are your boss." Nomdo's office - the first of its kind in South Africa -...