South Africa: Suspect Behind Bars for Dealing in Endangered Species

17 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 48-year-old suspect for allegedly trading in a pangolin.

The suspect who originates from Botswana was arrested on Tuesday after information surfaced that he intended selling a pangolin that is an endangered species. A sting operation resulted in the suspect being arrested after he was found in possession of the said pangolin.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Upington Magistrate's Court on Thursday to face charges in contravention of the Immigration Act and the Endangered Species Act.

