South Africa: Nationalist Populism Rules During the Pandemic

17 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Peter Hain

Covid-19 has been a boon to the world's authoritarians, tyrants and bigots. It has given them what they crave most: Fear and the cover of darkness.

After the last global crisis - the financial implosion of 2008 - Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown saved the world economically by leading the G20 in a public-investment driven recovery that prevented a huge global recession from becoming a catastrophic depression.

But instead of a coordinated global response to the Covid-19 outbreak, countries have manoeuvred for national advantage, competing not cooperating over personal protective equipment (PPE), testing and tracing, with Britain woefully failing on all three. And also allowing trade wars and populism to envelope the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the complete shutdown of large parts of the global economy, with the International Monetary Fund describing the economic decline as the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

This invisible universal virus can affect everyone in every part of the world. Yet, today's multipolar world of big powers led by self-styled Big Men like Xi, Modi, Trump and Putin has failed miserably to meet the challenge of that global threat.

The contrast with the hugely impressive and successful leadership of...

