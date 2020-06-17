South Africa: Help Police Find Missing Young Man

press release

The search for the reported missing Msindisi Phike (20) by the police in Mangaung continues.

According to his family, Msindisi left home at Bochabela in Bloemfontein on Sunday, 24 April 2020 saying he was coming back however he never returned to this date. The family has since reported him missing and a case has been registered for further investigation.

At the time of his disappearance, Msindisi was wearing a blue overall, blue pants and a jacket.

Anyone who have information about the whereabouts of Msindisi or have seen him anywhere is kindly requested to contact their nearest police station or call the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Khahliso Blom at 065 868 4040 or 051 406 4401/02/03, alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App.