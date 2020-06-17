South Africa: Help Police Find Missing Young Man

17 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The search for the reported missing Msindisi Phike (20) by the police in Mangaung continues.

According to his family, Msindisi left home at Bochabela in Bloemfontein on Sunday, 24 April 2020 saying he was coming back however he never returned to this date. The family has since reported him missing and a case has been registered for further investigation.

At the time of his disappearance, Msindisi was wearing a blue overall, blue pants and a jacket.

Anyone who have information about the whereabouts of Msindisi or have seen him anywhere is kindly requested to contact their nearest police station or call the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Khahliso Blom at 065 868 4040 or 051 406 4401/02/03, alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.