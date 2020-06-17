Kenya: Eastleigh and Kawangware No Longer COVID-19 Hotspots

Eastleigh and Kawangware areas in Nairobi are now recording reduced Covid-19 transmission rates, Health Director General Patrick Amoth has said.

Dr Amoth on Wednesday said that the mitigation measures put in place in the two areas have been fruitful, however they continue to monitor them closely.

"The mitigation measures in these areas have borne fruit, thereby reducing transmission rates. However, we continue to monitor them closely. We still urge residents to continue with the infection prevention measures. Wash hands. Sanitize. Keep social distance. Wear Mask," tweeted Dr Amoth.

The two areas had previously been labelled as Covid-19 hotspots by the Ministry of Health, due to the high numbers of infection that were registered on a daily basis.

In fact, the government went ahead to impose cessation of movement into and out of Eastleigh to contain the spread of the virus.

Similar orders were imposed on Mombasa's Old Town area, another hotspot for the virus.

CESSATION OF MOVEMENT

The temporary lockdown was recently lifted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 6.

Kibra now appears to be taking the lead in the number of infections of coronavirus in Nairobi.

However, the government is yet to spell out any mitigation measures to be taken at Kibra.

On Tuesday, infections in Nairobi were recorded in Westlands with 13, Embakasi 10, Makadara nine, Lang'ata eight, Embakasi-East and South five each and Starehe four.