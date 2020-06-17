Mauritius: DPM Collendavelloo States That Budget 2020 2021 Paves the Way for Economic Progress

press release

This Budget paves the way for the economic progress of the country for decades to come and it will help the country emerge from the Covid-19 economic conundrum.

This statement was made yesterday by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr. Ivan Leslie Collendavelloo, in the National Assembly during his intervention on the Budget debates.

The DPM underscored that the Budget makes provision through key measures to boost key sectors including tourism and financial services, so that the economy can regain its momentum in the Post-Covid crisis.

He spoke about key achievements of his Ministry including the earmarking of Rs 6.2 Billion to improve the water treatment and distribution systems so as to ensure that the population has access to clean water on a 24/7 basis. He underlined that Government is on track towards the achievement of its goals, as today 80 % of the population have access to water round the clock.

Our sustainability strategy, which involves fostering the production and use of local renewable sources of energy, is another long-term project of the Ministry and there is a need to ensure energy security and sustainability, he underpinned.

DPM Collendavelloo pointed out that key projects are underway to accelerate the shift to clean and renewable sources of energy away from fossil fuel and there is a need to increase the share of local renewable energy in our energy mix to 40% by 2030.

In this context, the following new projects will be pursued:

· The setting up of a 2 MW floating solar PV plant at Tamarind Falls reservoir.

· Increasing the capacity of the solar PV farm at Henrietta from 2 MW to 10 MW.

· Installing 1,000 solar panels on houses of low income families.

· Commissioning a battery energy storage system of 14 MW.

Mr. Ivan Leslie Collendavelloo, reiterated the political will and determination of the Government to continue to work relentlessly for the progress of the country.